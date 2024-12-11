FIFA confirms hosts for 2030 and 2034 World Cup, reveals schedule for 2027 women's edition

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Argentina won the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA confirmed the host nations for the men's World Cup 2030 and 2034 on Wednesday. Saudi Arabia, who recorded the highest-ever bidding ratings earlier this month, were selected to host the 2034 edition as the sole nation while Spain, Portugal and Morocco will co-host the 2030 edition.

Saudi Arabia were the only nation to bid for the 2034 slot as FIFA maintained its continent rotational policy for the bidding process. Australia expressed their interest earlier but never officially filed the bid.

The Federation Internationale de Football Association council held a virtual Extraordinary FIFA Congress meeting to make several announcements on Wednesday. The world governing body also announced the dates and slots for the 2027 Women's World Cup and FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025.

Brazil will be hosting the 2027 Women's World Cup from June 24 to July 25 while the U-17 World Cup will take place in Qatar from November 5.

The FIFA Council met virtually ahead of the Extraordinary FIFA Congress and took several important decisions in relation to FIFA competitions, while also taking note of the successful bidding process for the 2030 and 2034 editions of the FIFA World Cup™.

"Introducing the hosts for the next two editions of the FIFA World Cup - Morocco, Portugal and Spain will host in 2030, with centenary celebration matches in Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay," FIFA wrote in X post. "Four years later, Saudi Arabia will host the FIFA World Cup 2034."

Meanwhile, the United States of America, Canada and Mexico will co-host the next men's FIFA World Cup in 2026. Qatar held the 2022 edition with Lionel Messi-led Argentina beating the 2018 champions France on penalties in one of the most memorable finals in World Cup history. Messi won the Golden Ball while Kylian Mbappe claimed the Golden Boot for a record 8 goals in Qatar.