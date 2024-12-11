Rahul Gandhi urges Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to expunge ‘derogatory’ remarks

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi talks to the media during the winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi.

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Wednesday met Speaker Om Birla and urged him to delete allegations against him by BJP MPs. Gandhi called for inefficiency in the government and accused the BJP of creating “unfounded” allegations to divert attention from the Adani controversy.

Speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi stressed his party’s resolve to ensure the smooth functioning of the government despite provocation by the ruling party.

"I had a meeting with the Speaker, and I told him that our party is saying that derogatory comments against me be expunged. The Speaker said he will examine them. They (the BJP) continue to make all kinds of baseless allegations, but we have decided that we want the House to function.

Call for debate on Constitution

Gandhi stressed his party's willingness to have the Constitution debated in the Lok Sabha from December 13. He stressed that though the Congress was not responsible for running the government, it would make his party more efficient in addressing key issues.

"Whatever provocation they do, we will allow them. But we will try and run the House. We would want that somehow the House functions. We want there to be a debate and discussion. We want there to be a debate on the Constitution on December 13," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Complaints against BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

Earlier, Congress Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi wrote to Speaker Om Birla asking him to remove “defamatory remarks” made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey from government records. Gogoi said the Congress was keen to participate in the legislature in the winter session following the Speaker’s decision on the issue.

BJP allegations and Gandhi’s response

When questioned about BJP’s claims linking the Congress leadership to U.S. billionaire investor George Soros, Gandhi dismissed the allegations, saying: “Let them make all the charges they want. We will still allow the House to function. It is not our responsibility to run the House, but we will ensure it functions.”

Also read | Cryptocurrency tax in India: Know how much you will have to pay on Crypto investments