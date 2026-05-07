KC Venugopal, Ramesh Chennithala among frontrunners to be next Kerala CM: Sources

Thiruvananthapuram:

Days after the United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power in Kerala after 10-year rule of Left Democratic Front (LDF), the Congress leadership is yet to announce the next chief minister of the state. However, sources said on Thursday that the names of two senior leaders have been finalised for the top post.

One of the two names is KC Venugopal, the Lok Sabha MP from Alappuzha who is also the general secretary in Congress. Venugopal belongs to the Nair community and is considered to be a trusted aide of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

The 63-year-old played a crucial role in revamping the organisation structure of Congress. Therefore, whether he will be made the next chief minister will depend on Gandhi, the sources said.

Other leader who could be appointed as the next chief minister is Ramesh Chennithala. Like Venugopal, Chennithala also belongs to Nair community. Over his political career, Chennithala has served as Kerala's home minister and also the Leader of Opposition. Additionally, he was also a former president of Congress' Kerala unit.

Chennithala, who is Congress' Maharashtra in-charge, is regarded as an organisation man, said sources. Thus, it would be interesting to see if Chennithala, who has been a four-time MP, is appointed as Kerala's next chief minister.

Decision likely on Sunday

The Congress is likely to take a decision regarding the next chief minister by Sunday after party leaders and MLAs convey their views to AICC observers. "I have given my opinion. The decision on who will be the chief minister will be known by Sunday," senior leader K Muraleedharan, who won from Vattiyoorkavu, told reporters on Thursday.

The UDF won 102 seats in the recently held Kerala assembly elections. The Congress emerged as the single largest party, with 63 seats.

Other than Congress, the alliance includes the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the Kerala Congress (Jacob), the Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), the Janadhipathya Samrakshana Samithy (JSS) and some other parties. Of them, the IUML won 22 seats. Meanwhile, the KEC(J) and the RMPI won one seat each.