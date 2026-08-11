From hydraulic failures to autopilot glitch, Air India flight had major issues before turbulence hit

New Delhi:

The Air India Phuket-Delhi flight that plummeted around 300 feet during severe turbulence last week experienced several technical glitches before it encountered the midair scare, leaving at least 17 people, including crew members, injured. The glaring revelation comes following scrutiny of the flight's pilot, who reportedly tested positive for psychoactive (dope) substances upon landing in Delhi. The airline has neither confirmed nor denied the report.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has launched an investigation into the serious incident that occurred on August 4 and left at least 17 people injured. Teams from France’s Bureau of Enquiry and Analysis for Civil Aviation Safety (BEA) and aircraft manufacturer Airbus are expected to arrive in India on Tuesday to assist with the probe, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The August 4 incident involved Air India flight AI2379, operated by an Airbus A320 aircraft bearing registration VT-EXO. During cruise, the aircraft suddenly lost approximately 300 feet in altitude before stabilising and continuing its flight. It later landed safely in Delhi.

The AAIB is investigating the incident under Annex 13 of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), which lays down procedures for investigating aircraft accidents and serious incidents.

Multiple issues found

According to sources, the aircraft experienced several technical issues during the flight, including the autopilot disconnecting. After the co-pilot manually regained control, the aircraft reportedly generated a flight-control stall warning.

Various indicator switches went off briefly, and there were multiple technical and mechanical glitches, the sources said and added that the plane also experienced mid-air turbulence, PTI reported.

The aircraft’s hydraulic systems are critical to several flight-control and operational functions. Hydraulic systems use pressurised fluid to power machinery and move mechanical components, and are widely used across modern aircraft.

After managing to sort out the issues, the aircraft flew to Delhi.

Airbus team to assist in probe

Airbus confirmed on Monday that it was sending a team of specialists to support the investigation.

"In accordance with ICAO Annex 13, Airbus is providing technical assistance to the relevant investigating authorities. We are actively supporting the airline and will provide further information as it becomes available. A team of specialists is being dispatched to assist with the investigation," an Airbus spokesperson said.

As the A320 involved in the incident was manufactured in France, the French BEA is also expected to participate in the investigation.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said on August 9 that several passengers and cabin crew members sustained injuries in the incident. The aircraft was carrying 137 passengers, including three infants, and eight crew members.

Pilot undergoes doping test

Meanwhile, the pilot-in-command has undergone confirmatory testing after an initial psychoactive substance screening produced a result requiring further analysis, according to the ministry. The results of the confirmatory test are awaited.

Earlier on Monday, pilots’ body ALPA India said that commonly used over-the-counter medicines can also lead to a "non-negative" result during psychoactive substance screening of pilots, highlighting the need for confirmatory testing before drawing conclusions from an initial screening result.

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