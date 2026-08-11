Yash's Toxic to release in IMAX, new poster promises a larger-than-life spectacle

New Delhi:

Yash's Toxic: A Fairytale for Grownups is all set to release on August 26 after multiple delays. The film's trailer was launched at a mega event in Bengaluru on August 8. Two days later, the makers unveiled that the film will be released in IMAX format as well. This means that two of the Kannada superstar's films will release in IMAX this year - Toxic and Ramayana.

Yash's Toxic to release in IMAX

A new poster of Toxic has been unveiled by the makers. They also shared an official announcement that the film will be released in IMAX too. Sharing the announcement, the makers wrote, "Fairy tales just got TOXIC. Rocking Star Yash. A world of danger. And an experience crafted for IMAX. Get ready to enter TOXIC: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups only in IMAX 26.08.26." Take a look:

For the unversed, IMAX is a high-resolution cinema format with huge screens, specialised cameras and powerful sound. Its larger frame also shows up to 40% more of the picture vertically than a standard screen.

Yash on the challenges of making Toxic

Yash has admitted that making Toxic was far from easy at the film's trailer launch. The actor said the film involved several important decisions and was shaped by the hard work and dedication of the entire team. “Making this film was a challenging task, as it required several major decisions,” he said. Yash also stressed the importance of passion while making a film. According to him, genuine passion never goes to waste, and audiences will understand that when they watch Toxic.

His comments come after a long production journey for the film. Yash has previously spoken about the scale of Toxic and its extensive shooting schedule.

'I am a labourer of Indian cinema': Yash

Yash also described himself as a "labourer of Indian cinema". The actor reflected on his journey in an industry that has increasingly crossed regional boundaries.

After the success of the KGF franchise, Yash established himself as a pan-Indian star. However, his comments at the event focused more on the work and effort that goes into making a film than his own stardom.

The film itself also reflects this wider approach. Toxic brings together actors and technicians from different parts of the Indian film industry.

More about Toxic

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups stars Yash in the lead role. The film also features Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sanjeeda Sheikh in key roles.

Yash is also involved in the film's production.

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Yash defends Kiara Advani amid trolling over Toxic's Tabahi: 'Don't care, we are a bit ahead of our time'