JSSC-CGL paper was leaked in 2024 too; candidates paid Rs 12 lakh each in exchange for question papers

Ranchi:

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission’s (JSSC) Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam held in 2024 was leaked, revealed the CID investigation. After interrogating Abhay Tiwari, one of the accused in JSSC-CGL exam irregularities, the investigators got to know how the exam paper was supplied to candidates for a lump-sum amount.

How was JSSC-CGL paper leaked?

As per investigators, Rs 12 lakh was collected from each of approximately 15 candidates, that amount to around Rs 1.80 crore. During investigation, Abhay Tiwari alias Manoj Kumar Tiwari admitted to having candidates memorise about 65 questions and answers.

According to the accused, 45 candidates were taken to a person's house in Bokaro, where they were made to memorize the questions and answers.

Tiwari also claimed that the contract for printing the question paper had been awarded to the Webel company. The accused himself cleared the JSSC-CGL exam securing rank 48. His brother Akshay Tiwari, and wife, Sushma Kumari, were also got selected in the examination.

CID arrests former PSC Chairman L.Khiangte

The CID earlier arrested former PSC Chairman L.Khiangte for his alleged role in JPSC and JSSC job scams, as per sources. He was questioned by CID multiple times for his alleged involvement in recruitment exam irregularities. The arrest comes amid continuing protests by JPSC-JSSC aspirants in Ranchi, who have been demanding an independent investigation and reforms in the state's recruitment examination system.

Additional Director General of CID Manoj Kaushik confirmed Khiangte's arrest, saying that the former JPSC chief was taken into custody in connection with alleged irregularities in recruitment examinations conducted by the commission. "We have arrested former JPSC chairperson L Khiangte in connection with irregularities in recruitment examinations," Additional Director General (CID), Manoj Kaushik, told PTI.

The Hemant Soren-led Jharkhand government earlier announced a multi-pronged action plan, including Crime Investigation Department (CID) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) probes into alleged recruitment irregularities. The government had also agreed to several demands raised by the students after a marathon meeting on Sunday including cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination and backlog recruitment examinations of 2023 and 2025.

All three JPSC members resign amid growing controversy

The investigation intensified further after all three serving JPSC members resigned on Sunday. The members who stepped down are Ajeeta Bhattacharya, Anima Hansda and Jamal Ahmad. Their resignations came after the CID summoned them for questioning in connection with the case. According to officials, Bhattacharya was scheduled to appear before the agency for questioning on August 10, while Ahmad was called on August 12 and Hansda on August 14.

The three members were appointed to the commission in September 2021. Ajeeta Bhattacharya is the wife of JMM leader Supriyo Bhattacharya. With the arrest of Khiangte, the total number of people arrested by the Jharkhand CID in connection with the case has reached 20.

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