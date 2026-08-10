'Communists are total cowards': Sitharaman hits CPI-M over John Brittas' UPI fee allegations in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi:

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched a sharp attack on CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, calling communists in India "total cowards" during a heated exchange over alleged charges on UPI transactions. Sitharaman's remarks came while she was responding to the debate on the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. She accused Brittas of creating confusion among people by claiming that the government was planning to impose charges on UPI payments.

The Finance Minister also took exception to Brittas leaving the House before hearing her response. The CPI(M) member had been speaking while moving a resolution seeking disapproval of the Income-Tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, promulgated on June 5, 2026.

Sitharaman's sharp attack on John Brittas

Brittas was allowed to move his resolution by Deputy Chairman Harivansh after a brief commotion in the House. However, his speech was cut short after he exceeded the time allotted to him, following which he walked out of the House. Sitharaman criticised him for leaving before her reply and said the Opposition member should have stayed to hear her response. "John Brittas can please stay here, if he wants to hear one line.

Typical communist style, blast everybody with 'not facts', twist the facts and do something and also demand my right 'I have to speak' and when actually the replies are to be given to them, point by point, they don't have the courage. Cowards!" Sitharaman said. She then escalated her attack, saying, "Communists in this country are total cowards; the member (John Brittas) has proven that. They can't face facts, but they will go on filibustering, making noise," she added.

'They don't have a right to listen?'

Sitharaman also questioned Brittas' assertion that he had a right to speak in the House. "They don't have a right to listen? When the reply is given, I feel like saying it is my right to stand up and reply," the Finance Minister said. She said she listens to members across the House and makes an effort to respond to the issues raised during debates.

Sitharaman further accused Brittas of spreading confusion not just in Parliament but among the wider public over the UPI issue. "Honourable John Brittas should stay here to hear the reply because he has been creating confusion all over, not just here but in the country because that is the tactic the communists adopt. Total untruth," she said.

What did John Brittas allege over UPI charges?

Earlier, while moving his resolution, Brittas alleged that the government's move relating to UPI payments was influenced by pressure from the United States. He claimed that US trade representatives had insisted that India should introduce charges on UPI transactions and alleged that similar pressure had been exerted on Brazil. "There has been insistence on the part of US trade representatives that you need to charge UPI. The same pressure was exerted on Brazil. Now the policy of the government is being completely upended, and she has cleverly brought in the UPI component in this piece of legislation," Brittas claimed.

Brittas also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the G20 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors in February 2023, when Modi had described India's digital payment ecosystem as a free public good. He argued that the government's latest move was contrary to that position. "Thus, the current bill goes against the principle of India. The government policy from 2017 to 2025 was to keep digital payment charges away from merchants and consumers," Brittas said. Calling it "a violation of the solemn assurance of the honourable prime minister", Brittas said the government should instead focus on the country's basic issues.

Sitharaman rejects claim of UPI charges

The exchange took place amid a wider debate over the UPI-related provision in the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026. The government has maintained that the provision does not itself impose any tax or transaction charge on UPI users. Instead, it is an enabling provision that allows the government to notify electronic payment modes that will continue to receive statutory protection against such charges. Sitharaman's response in the House was aimed at countering the Opposition's contention that the legislation would result in UPI users being charged for transactions.

Brittas also raises issue of rupee depreciation

During his intervention, Brittas also attacked the government over the depreciation of the Indian rupee and the alleged flight of foreign capital. He recalled a statement attributed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2013, when Modi had said: "rupee is in ICU, there is deep corruption in Delhi, and that's why rupee is depreciating". "What is the rupee value now?" Brittas asked while questioning the government's economic policies. He also alleged that foreign capital was leaving the country and sought answers from the government on the issue.

Political clash over UPI continues

The heated exchange in the Rajya Sabha highlights the political battle surrounding the UPI-related provision in the taxation amendment legislation. While the Opposition has raised concerns over the possibility of charges being introduced on digital payments, the government has insisted that the provision itself does not impose any such charge.

(With inputs from PTI)

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