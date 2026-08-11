Hiding in catering container, switching aircraft: How Trump survived Iran assassination bid in Turkey

Washington:

US President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during his visit to Turkey last month by secretly switching aircraft and hiding in a catering container before leaving the country in a smaller C-32A jet after initially arriving on an older Boeing 747-8 Air Force One.

According to a new report by The Washington Post, Trump was discreetly transferred from the older Air Force One aircraft to the smaller C-32A before flying to Britain. The report, citing an anonymous US official, said Trump was moved inside a catering container that was taken from the Boeing 747 to the smaller aircraft.

The operation was reportedly kept secret, with journalists and some officials being led to believe that Trump remained aboard the larger Boeing 747. Reporters travelling on the old aircraft from Ankara were also instructed to keep their window blinds closed.

Trump had been in Ankara to attend a NATO summit and said at the time that he would use the older Boeing 747 so that US military personnel at an airbase in Britain could tour the newer aircraft gifted by Qatar.

However, several US media outlets, including The New York Times, later reported that an alleged threat from Iranian proxy forces had prompted the aircraft switch.

(Image Source : AP)atering trucks are parked at Air Force One on the tarmac before U.S. President Donald Trump departs following the NATO summit at Ankara International Airport in Ankara, Turkey, July 8.

Video shows catering truck used in Trump’s transfer

The Washington Post also released video footage showing a catering truck being lowered from the older Boeing aircraft shortly after Trump had boarded. The vehicle was later seen approaching the smaller C-32A aircraft, reportedly as part of the operation to transfer the president.

Trump was later seen emerging from the larger aircraft after it landed in the United Kingdom, where both planes arrived. He was subsequently transferred to the retrofitted Air Force One gifted by Qatar. It remains unclear when and how Trump moved from the C-32A back to the larger aircraft.

Qatar-gifted aircraft faces renewed scrutiny

The reported aircraft switch has renewed questions over the security capabilities of the Boeing 747-8 gifted by Qatar. The aircraft has reportedly faced scrutiny over whether it has some of the defensive systems found on the older Air Force One fleet, including anti-missile protection.

Qatar’s royal family gifted the luxury aircraft to the United States last year after Trump criticised the ageing Boeing 747s that have served as Air Force One since 1990.

The aircraft underwent rapid modifications and was first used by Trump on a domestic trip to North Dakota on July 1 before making its first international journey to Turkey.

The White House has defended the aircraft’s security, describing it as “state-of-the-art” and saying it is equipped with advanced security protocols. Officials have also maintained that all available measures are being used to protect the president.

Also Read:

Iran demands $300 billion war damage compensation, Trump rejects, says Tehran should pay for those killed