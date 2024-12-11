When will Vande Bharat sleeper trains be launched in India? Railway minister responds

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Vande Bharat sleeper train to be launched soon.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains Latest Update: The Indian Railways is making all efforts to enhance passenger's experience across the network. In this regard, the Indian Railways said it will introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper train as soon as possible. Once operational, it will be the third version of the Vande Bharat series after Vande Bharat Express (Chair Car), and Vande Metro (Namo Bharat Rapid Rail).

Vande Bharat sleeper train: What Railway minister said

Ahead of the launch, the first prototype of the Vande Bharat sleeper trainset has already been manufactured and is set to undergo field trials soon. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said this in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. However, he added that the rollout timeline of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train would depend on the successful completion of these trials.

Vaishnaw also stated that the introduction of new train services, including Vande Bharat services and its variants, is an ongoing process on Indian Railways subject to traffic justification, operational feasibility, resource availability, etc.

Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check key features

Specifically designed for long distance journeys, the Vande Bharat sleeper trains will enhance passenger comfort with state-of-the-art features and modern amenities. The rail minister highlighted some of the key features that include the Kavach automatic train protection system, compliance with the latest fire-safety standards, crashworthy semi-permanent couplers, and a regenerative braking system for energy efficiency. Moreover, the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains will also promise quicker acceleration and deceleration for improved average speeds.

Talking about the proposed routes, the Union Minister said that railway network straddles across State boundaries, and trains are introduced, as per network requirements, across such boundaries.

The passengers must note that the Vande Bharat sleeper trains are expected to play a big role in transforming the train travel in India, combining speed, comfort, and efficiency for long-haul passengers.