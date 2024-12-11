Drinking Fig water in the morning cures several serious problems, know benefits and how to consume

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Drinking Fig water in morning cures serious problems

Dry fruits are very beneficial for our health. The benefits of cashews, almonds, walnuts, and raisins are not hidden from anyone. But apart from these, another dry fruit is very beneficial. Yes, we are talking about figs. Figs are consumed both as a fruit and as a dry fruit. According to Ayurveda, figs are very effective in many health-related problems. You will be surprised to know that not only figs but drinking its water also has many health benefits. Let's know which people should include fig water in their diet.

Drinking Fig water will keep you away from THESE diseases:

Improves heart health: The biggest benefit of drinking fig water is that it helps improve blood pressure levels. This improves heart health. The omega 3 and omega 6 fatty acids present in it prevent heart diseases. Strengthens bones: Fig water contains a good amount of calcium. This is why figs are an excellent tonic for bones. It strengthens bones and keeps joints healthy. Control sugar: Diabetes patients are prohibited from eating sweets but they can consume figs or water in limited quantities. The potassium present in it controls blood sugar. Consuming it helps in controlling insulin. Beneficial in constipation: Including figs in the diet improves digestion. Drinking soaked figs and their water on an empty stomach relieves constipation and also helps in bowel movement as it has laxative properties. The fibers present in it act like a natural medicine. Anemia is cured: Consumption of figs provides relief from intestinal inflammation. It also cures anemia and strengthens the lungs.

When and how to consume figs?

Cut 2 to 3 figs into pieces and soak them in water. Boil that water in the morning and reduce it to half and drink it. After drinking, chew and eat the remaining figs. A healthy person should consume two or three figs a day.

