Is pollution damaging your body from inside? Know from doctor the disadvantages of staying outside for hours

Cold and increasing pollution is making people sick. This is the situation every year. From November to January to February, a blanket of pollution starts spreading over Delhi NCR and its surrounding areas. Not only in Delhi NCR, but pollution also reaches dangerous levels in many cities of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan. The situation in Delhi and its adjoining areas has become even worse. Due to air pollution, many types of respiratory infections increase. The number of patients in hospitals has started increasing. Worsening cases of bronchial asthma and COPD start coming to the fore.

Air pollution is not only harming our lungs. It is also causing many other diseases. Air pollution is causing asthma attacks. Sometimes the symptoms of asthma become very severe in children and the elderly. The risk of lung cancer also increases manifold due to exposure to diesel smoke and tobacco smoke.

Pollution is making the body sick from the inside

Dr. Hitesh Billa, Pulmonology Respiratory Medicine Specialist, Apollo Clinic, Manikonda says that 'Air pollution not only affects the lungs but also the cardiovascular system. Heart diseases are very common due to air pollution. It causes high blood pressure, which causes heart attacks. The risk of coronary syndrome, irregular heartbeat, heart failure, stroke, and sudden heart death increases.

Harmful effects of being exposed to air pollution for a long time

Neurological problems – When you breathe polluted air for a long time, it can increase the risk of diseases like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Cognitive problems- This can affect brain development, especially in children. This can lead to a decrease in IQ and can also affect studies. Effect on fertility- Long-term exposure to air pollution can also cause problems like infertility, miscarriage, and low birth weight babies. Risk of cancer- Increasing air pollution is a major cause of cancer. Pollution increases the risk of bladder cancer and breast cancer manifold.

How to avoid air pollution?

Use public transport to reduce pollution. Use electric vehicles. Encourage public transport. Use cleaner fuel.

To reduce the impact of air pollution, plant as many trees as possible. Plants can clean the air naturally.

Use new energy sources like solar and water energy to reduce emissions and make people aware of it.

To avoid air pollution, use smoke-emitting things as little as possible. Keep cleaning dust and dirt.

