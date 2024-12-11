DIY Hydra Facial: Do salon-like facial at home by following THESE easy steps to get glowing skin in winter

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK DIY Hydra Facial to get glowing skin during winter.

Nowadays people spend hours in parlors to enhance their facial glow. They get facials and many other treatments done. However, not everyone has the time or money to get expensive facial treatments. With increasing age, ageing starts appearing on the face. Spots appear on the face and wrinkles start appearing. In such a situation, if you want, you can also do some remedies at home to bring glow to the face. Today we will tell you how you can do hydra facial at home with some things. This will bring a glow to your face and the skin will remain hydrated from within. Let us know how we can do Hydra facial with natural things.

How to do Hydra Facial at home?

First, do the cleaning- First of all, for cleaning, take 2 spoons of oats powder, 3 spoons of milk and 1 spoon of glycerin in a bowl. After mixing all the things, apply it on the face and massage for 5 minutes. Wash the face with clean water. This will clean the dead skin.

Massage Cream- Now it is time for massage, for this mix 2 spoons of curd, some beetroot juice in a bowl and massage. If you want, mix glycerin in any of your normal creams and massage. After massaging for about 10 minutes, a different glow will start coming on the face. This will make your skin bright and soft.

Make a face pack like this- Now to make a face pack, mix multani mitti, gram flour and raw potato juice. Mix half a teaspoon of glycerine in it, add some milk and mix. Apply it on the face and leave it for 10 minutes. If you want, you can make a face pack by grinding chia seeds, beetroot juice and milk in a mixer. Mix 1 spoon of glycerine in this pack and apply it. This will remove the blemishes from the face and bring glow.

Do this facial once a week. This will brighten your skin in a few days. Skin will remain deeply hydrated in winter. People who have dry skin should do this facial.

ALSO READ: Travelling during winter? Carry THESE expert-recommended skincare products without fail