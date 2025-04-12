Obsession with army uniforms, hatred towards India: Shocking revelations from Tahawwur Rana's questioning Rana is currently in NIA custody for 18 days, during which he will be interrogated about his links with Pakistan’s ISI, other co-conspirators involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and possible plots to target other Indian cities.

Tahawwur Rana, the key perpetrator of the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, has been brought to India following his extradition from the United States. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has begun questioning him, and according to sources, Rana has already made some shocking revelations during his initial interrogation rounds.

One of the key confirmations from his statements is that he was born in Chichbutni in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Rana has reportedly shown a great obsession for the Pakistan military uniform and harbours strong anti-India sentiments.

To meet other terrorists such as Sajid Mir, Major Iqbal, and others, he would often wear army uniforms among his other disguises. Even after retiring, he continued to be associated with the Pakistani Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). He was seen at Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) camps and areas under the Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami (HuJI).

Father a principal, brothers in army and journalism

During interrogation, Rana revealed that his father, Rana Wali Mohammad, was a school principal. He has two brothers—one of whom serves as a psychiatrist in the Pakistani Army, while the other is a journalist by profession.

Rana received his education at the Cadet College in Hasan Abdal, Pakistan, where he met David Coleman Headley, one of the main conspirators of the Mumbai attacks. Notably, the school was established by former Pakistani President General Ayub Khan.

Tahawwur Rana's wife is a doctor

Rana’s wife is also a medical doctor. The couple moved to Canada in 1997. In Canada, Rana established an immigration services company and a halal slaughterhouse business.

Rana is currently in NIA custody for 18 days, during which he will be interrogated about his links with Pakistan’s ISI, other co-conspirators involved in the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, and possible plots to target other Indian cities. Authorities are also planning a face-to-face confrontation between Rana and a mystery witness.

This mystery individual is believed to have welcomed David Headley to Mumbai in 2006 and was considered a close associate of Rana at the time. The identity of this witness remains undisclosed for security reasons.

The interrogation of Rana is expected to shed further light on the wider conspiracy behind the Mumbai attacks and possibly expose additional international linkages to the terror plot.