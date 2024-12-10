Travelling during winter? Carry THESE expert-recommended skincare products without fail

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Expert-recommended skincare products for travelling during winter.

When travelling during winter, the skin tends to undergo a lot of changes making it dry, and dull. It is the need of the hour to carry skin essentials recommended by the doctor while travelling to keep the skin soft and supple. Here are some crucial must-haves for the skin recommended by Dr Rinky Kapoor, Consultant Dermatologist, Cosmetic Dermatologist & Dermato-Surgeon, The Esthetic Clinics.

Carry these products to keep the skin woes at bay

Sunscreen: Irrespective of holidaying in mountains or beaches, carrying an SPF-proof sunscreen over 50 is a must to protect your skin from harmful UV rays and prevent sun damage. It is a known fact that the skin is prone to tanning, sunburn, and pigmentation which leads to wrinkle formation and premature ageing. So, go for a waterproof and sweat-resistant, one to prevent sunburn.

Facial Mist: If this product is not on your list then add it right away! Did you know? It is one of the important things to carry as part of your skincare regime that will keep the skin hydrated. Ta-da, you will end up feeling refreshed and active throughout the day.

Facial cleanser: It will be the need of the hour for you to opt for an expert-recommended cleanser to cleanse the face remove dirt and grime and unclog the pores.

Facial Wipes: Don’t forget to carry 2-3 packets of facial wipes is a must to remove makeup or just to freshen up after a fun-filled day. These moistened facial wipes should contain ingredients such as aloe vera, cucumber, and vitamin E that will cleanse the skin and remove the dirt. Don’t overuse the wipes.

Moisturizer: An expert-recommended face moisturizer will play a pivotal role in skin hydration, tackle dullness, and dryness, and reduce the chances of breakouts and skin problems such as skin irritation, burning of the skin, redness caused by excessive dryness. This product will protect your skin from excessive dryness and keep it healthy.

Lip balm and toner: Try to incorporate these products while travelling to be able to get those soft and supple lips and prevent chapped lips. A good toner will also help to remove the dirt from the skin.

Hydrating mask: The changing weather during travelling can impact the skin causing allergies, dryness, chapping, and conditions like eczema. So, it is a better option to choose a hydrating mask to feel refreshed and rejuvenated.

Facial scrub: If you are going for a longer duration of 10-15 days then carry a facial scrub that will exfoliate the skin, remove the dead cells and remove impurities, and lighten dark spots and blemishes. Strictly choose the products as per the expert’s recommendation.

