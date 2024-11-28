Katrina Kaif's beauty secrets: Know how to achieve radiant skin like her by following THIS skincare routine

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRSM Know how to achieve radiant skin like Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif never fails to amaze her fans with her looks. The diva's fans want to get glowing skin like her and want to know all her skin secrets. According to Hindustan Times reports, in a video shared by Nykaa, Katrina once shared her morning routine for glowing skin. It is a simple skincare guide, but if you want to get inspired, it can do wonders for your skin.

Kaif's secret of glowing skin Katrina revealed in the video how she starts her day, what is her favourite skincare routine and what she does to keep her skin glowing. The actress also said that she believes a 'good skincare routine is an important part of your beauty regimen'. According to the clip, she starts every morning with two glasses of warm water followed by celery juice.

Katrina also loves to do a face oil massage in the morning. She elaborated in the clip, "One thing that I love doing for my skin is a face massage. I think it's very underrated. It's great for your facial texture. You can use your favourite facial oil - a few drops in your hands. And nowadays, there are so many amazing videos that you can follow, and they will show you different ways in which you can do a face massage, and I love it. It's my favourite morning routine."

So, what does Katrina's skincare routine look like on days when she is not on the set or at work? The actress said that she prefers to keep her makeup light for such occasions. "I like to keep my skin natural and glowing," she said. To get the glow, Katrina revealed that she uses illuminating primer drops. They help add a dewy glow to her skin. She uses them to lightly conceal dark circles under her eyes, on her cheeks, chin or forehead. Watch the full video here.

