Want facial glow like Kareena Kapoor? Follow THESE secret beauty tips shared by the actress

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Follow THESE secret beauty tips by Kareena Kapoor

If someone tells you that you don't need to work hard to look beautiful, just make these three things a part of your daily routine and your face will start glowing like Kareena Kapoor, then it will be difficult to believe at first. But Kareena Kapoor herself has told three such beauty tricks which can stop aging and you can also have a glowing face like her. The special thing is that these tips are also scientific. So why delay, remember these three things from today itself and start working on them.

The Magic of Almond Oil

Kareena Kapoor follows a very simple diet and beauty routine to keep her skin beautiful and glowing. In an interview with a magazine, she told how almond oil works like magic on the skin. Kareena massages her face and body with chemical-free almond oil at least 2-3 days a week. This increases blood circulation and brings a glow to the face.

Three Liters of Water Daily

Kareena Kapoor's second routine is water. She drinks at least three liters of water a day. This keeps her whole body hydrated and the skin remains moist, which increases the glow. Kareena said that I drink at least three liters of water every day. No matter where I am. Hydration is most important for me. She always keeps a moisturizer with her for skin hydration.

Good Food and Happiness

Kareena Kapoor also said, "I think when you are satisfied, you feel happy. Its effect is also seen on your skin." Kareena believes that if there is happiness from within, then the face also glows. Also, she believes that you should eat food that you like and that suits your body. Too much abstinence or diet can make you slim but the skin also starts becoming lifeless. Therefore, keep a good and healthy eating routine, which also reflects on the face.

ALSO READ: Post-Diwali pollution has increased skin problems, follow THESE 5 tips to detox from within