First action under Waqf Act: Illegal madrasa built on government land demolished in Madhya Pradesh's Panna According to sources, the madrasa had been operating for a long time despite multiple objections and complaints from locals. However, no substantial action had been taken until now.

In a significant development following the enactment of the Waqf Act, an illegally constructed madrasa was located on government land in BD Colony, a prime area of the town. The action was taken by authorities in Madhya Pradesh in the Panna district. It came after a formal complaint was submitted to the BJP state President, Vishnu Dutt Sharma, alleging that the madrasa was not only built on government land but was also being used for unlawful or “anti-national” activities.

Acting on the complaint, officials took immediate action, prompting the local administration to issue demolition orders. According to sources, the madrasa had been operating for a long time despite multiple objections and complaints from locals. However, no substantial action had been taken until now.

The recent enforcement has triggered a strong reaction in the community and sent a clear message about the government’s intent to act against illegal encroachments and suspicious institutions.

Government land was misused for illegal purposes: Sharma

In his statement, Vishnu Dutt Sharma said, “We received complaints that government land was being misused for illegal purposes under the guise of a madrasa. Strict action is necessary in such cases to maintain law and order.”

Abdul Hameed, the District President of the Waqf Board and the original complainant, claimed that the madrasa was being operated by Abdul Rauf Qadri, an outsider who had allegedly encroached on the land and was using it for questionable activities. “It was not just an illegal structure, but a hub of suspicious activities. It was high time the authorities acted,” he said.

Ensuring land is secured and cleared: Police

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Panna, Sanjay Nagvanshi, confirmed that the administration acted promptly after the directive from the BJP leadership. “Despite multiple prior complaints, this matter gained priority only after reaching BD Sharma. We are now ensuring the land is cleared and secured,” he stated.

Interestingly, those who had constructed the illegal madrasa began dismantling it themselves following the administration’s orders. However, they refrained from speaking to the media and did not issue any formal statements, though they were seen making serious but unverified allegations.

The demolition has sparked widespread discussion in the region, with many hailing it as a strong example of the implementation of the new Waqf Law and the administration's resolve to reclaim public land from illegal occupation.

(Report- Amit Singh)