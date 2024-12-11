What is weighted blanket? Know how it helps to get good night sleep during winter

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know how a weighted blanket helps to get good sleep at night.

Winter has begun, so blankets have been taken out in every house. With time, blankets have also been modified. While in old times people used quilts made of cotton, now people choose light blankets. But do you know that these heavy quilts have their benefits? Although there has been no special research on them, doctors and scientists believe that the use of heavy blankets helps people feel calm, reduce anxiety and get better sleep. To help people with sleep disorders, such blankets are designed nowadays. Plastic balls or marbles are often filled in these blankets to increase their weight. Let's know about them.

What is a weighted blanket?

Weighted blankets, also known as gravity blankets, are commonly seen being used in therapy sessions, but it is never explained why a person needs them. However, weighted blankets have become quite popular in the last few years. However, therapists have been recommending them to their patients for a long time. Apart from this, it is compared to a hugging machine because it exerts light pressure on the body.

Usage of a weighted blanket

Weighted blankets are heavy blankets that weigh anywhere between 2 kg and 13 kg. It is usually recommended that you choose a weighted blanket that weighs 10% of your body weight. Plastic pellets or marbles are often used, which are stuffed into the blanket to add weight. The pressure created by the extra weight in the blanket is very beneficial for the user.

Benefits of a weighted blanket

These weighted blankets reduce anxiety and stress and this is the reason why many people buy them. The deep pressure caused by the blanket lowers our heart rate and helps in reducing stress and anxiety. Deep pressure therapy also helps in releasing oxytocin and serotonin. These are chemicals produced by our brain, which make us feel good and relaxed.

Helpful for autistic patients

Weighted blankets are used to help reduce the negative symptoms of autism in adults and children. Suffering from autism can also mean that you have sleep problems. In such a situation, weighted blankets with deep pressure therapy help to overcome these problems. Let us tell you that this blanket also helps in producing the sleep hormone melatonin.

Additionally, weighted blankets can be used to help children or adults with ADHD deal with restlessness and impulsive behaviours that can help with focus. Schools have used them before with children with ADHD.

Improvement in insomnia problems

Apart from this, weighted blankets are also very helpful for patients who have insomnia problems. Let us tell you that people suffering from insomnia have to struggle to fall asleep or stay asleep. In such a situation, the use of weighted blankets can help create a feeling of comfort and security in them, which helps them sleep.

