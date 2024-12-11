Applying castor oil on hair in winter helps in THESE 5 problems, know benefits and how to use

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Applying castor oil on hair in winter

Castor oil is rich in medicinal properties. It is beneficial for health as well as skin and hair. This oil contains ricinoleic acid, which provides natural moisture to the hair. It strengthens the hair and prevents hair breakage. Vitamin E is present in this oil making the hair soft and shiny. Its antifungal, and antibacterial properties remove problems related to hair as well as the scalp. Hair becomes dry and lifeless in winter. In such a situation, using castor oil on hair is very beneficial. You can apply castor oil directly on the hair. Or you can mix castor oil and coconut oil and apply it on the hair.

Can we use castor oil on hair in winter?

Yes, castor oil can be used on hair in winter. The properties present in castor oil are very beneficial for hair. Applying this oil to hair helps in getting rid of dandruff. Also, hair becomes strong and thick.

Benefits of applying castor oil on hair in winter

Provides nourishment to the hair: Applying castor oil in winter nourishes the hair. Applying this oil strengthens the hair. If you apply castor oil on your hair regularly, it will make the hair strong and thick. If your hair is weak, then definitely use castor oil. Keep hair hydrated: In winter, just like the skin, hair also becomes dry, lifeless, and frizzy. In such a situation, you can use castor oil to keep the hair hydrated. Castor oil moisturizes the hair. It helps in getting rid of dry hair. Cure scalp infection: Most people get frequent scalp infections in winter, so you can use castor oil. Castor oil also removes the problem of itching and irritation in the hair. Castor oil is effective in curing dandruff and infections. It has anti-bacterial properties, which help in curing scalp infections. Make hair long and thick: The problem of hair fall increases in winter. Castor oil strengthens the hair. Applying this oil makes the hair thick and long. If your hair breaks, you can massage your hair and scalp thoroughly with this oil. Castor oil helps in making the hair long and thick. Eliminate dandruff problem: You can also use castor oil to get rid of dandruff. Castor oil has antifungal properties, which help in removing many problems, including dandruff. Massaging with castor oil can get rid of dandruff.

You can also apply castor oil to your hair in winter. However, some people may be allergic to castor oil. In such a situation, use it only on the advice of an expert.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Pollution is increasing risk of hair fall, baldness; know ways to protect your hair from damage