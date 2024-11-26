Delhi Air Pollution is increasing risk of hair fall, baldness; know ways to protect your hair from damage

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Delhi Air Pollution is increasing risk of hair fall, baldness

The effect of pollution on the environment is increasing rapidly. This not only damages the facial skin but also increases hair problems. This leads to many problems ranging from hair fall to dryness. The pollutants present in the poisonous air prove to be the cause of hair fall by damaging the roots. If you are also suffering from hair problems due to air pollution, then know which tips help in controlling this problem (how to protect hair from pollution).

Why does pollution cause hair fall?

According to the National Institute of Health, exposure to particulate matter (PM) causes the amount of protein on the scalp to decrease. This affects hair growth and leads to hair fall. Actually, many elements including beta-catenin and cyclin D are present in the proteins available to the hair.

Protect your hair from air pollution by adopting these tips:

1. Avoid using sticky styling products

One should avoid styling hair with products like sticky hair serums, sprays and oils. Actually, the toxins present in the environment and air pollution start sticking to the hair, which increases oxidative stress. This leads to hair loss. In such a situation, one should choose those hair styling products which can seal the cuticles of the hair.

2. Wrap your hair

Due to poor air quality, pollutants attack hair rapidly. Apart from this, there is also a risk of hair damage due to sun rays. The effect of pollution and UV rays together prove to be the cause of hair loss and thinning. According to the National Library of Medicine, environmental stress increases protein deficiency in hair. This also causes a change in hair color. Use a cap or head wrap to keep hair safe.

3. Avoid using chemical products

While choosing hair care products, make sure that they are completely free from sulfates, parabens and other harmful chemicals. Sulfates and parabens are considered to be one of the major sources of water pollution due to their ability to bioaccumulate in the environment. In fact, these chemicals can also reach the body through hair care products. Therefore, it is important to have sulfate-free or paraben-free labels on them while purchasing hair care products.

4. Use hydrating agents

To increase the strength of hair, the use of hydrating agents like aloe vera, hyaluronic acid and glycerin proves beneficial. This reduces the harmful effects of pollution on hair and keeps the hair strong. Also, the texture of the hair remains proper.

5. Hair cleaning is essential

With the help of natural hair masks and shampoos, hair can be protected from getting damaged. Washing hair 2 to 3 times a week helps in cleansing and maintains the pH of the scalp. Also, the effect of pollution starts reducing.

6. Keep the body hydrated

Due to change in weather, thirst increases, which causes dehydration and increases dryness in hair. In such a situation, consuming plenty of water solves the problem of dehydration in the body. Also, dryness in skin and hair can be reduced.

