Updated on: December 11, 2024 23:20 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Bengaluru techie death: What did the engineer say in the video?

Bengaluru engineer Atul Subhash's suicide case has taken the social media into storm. Atul Subhash died by suicide in Bengaluru on Monday night but before the suicide, he wrote a 24-page suicide note and recorded his ordeal in a video. Check the whole truth here.