Dhankhar a govt spokesperson, biggest disruptor: Congress on no-trust move against RS chairman

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mallikarjun Kharge

INDIA bloc leaders on Wednesday defended their move to bring a no-confidence motion against Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar and said they were forced to take the step to save democracy as the “Chairman is the biggest disruptor of Rajya Sabha" and “his conduct has damaged the pride of the nation". Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called Jagdeep Dhankhar 'a govt spokesperson'.

Kharge while addressing a press conference on Wednesday afternoon said that Dhankhar’s actions have hurt the dignity of India and there is no “personal fight" against the Rajya Sabha Chairman.

Kharge also slammed Jagdeep Dhankhar, referring to him as "the biggest government spokesperson" and said the biggest reason for disruptions in Rajya Sabha is Chairman itself, while speaking about the notice to bring in a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar.

It should be noted that the INDIA bloc submitted a notice to bring a motion in the Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Talking on the opposition's move, Kharge emphasised that no resolution to remove a Vice President had been brought since 1952, as those holding the position were "unbiased and beyond politics" and "always ran the House as per the rules."

This is the first time that a notice for bringing a motion to remove the Vice President has been moved in the Rajya Sabha. A 14-day notice has to be given and it should be approved by the Deputy Chairman before the motion is taken up.

The BJP and its allies have 121 members in the Rajya Sabha, while the Opposition parties have 86 members. The non-aligned parties like the YSRCP, BJD, AIADMK, BRS and BSP have a total of 24 members.

BJD leader Sasmit Patra said as his party is "equidistant" to both the NDA and the INDIA bloc, it is not connected to the motion against the Vice President brought by the opposition alliance.

Three motions have come in the past against Lok Sabha Speakers - against G V Mavalankar on December 18, 1954, against Hukam Singh on November 24, 1966 and against Balram Jakhar on April 15, 1987.

While the motions against Mavalankar and Jahar were negatived, that against Hukam Singh was rejected as less than 50 members rose in the chair to take up the motion.

The present move, spearheaded by the Congress, comes in the wake of verbal clashes between opposition parties and the Rajya Sabha chairman. The opposition has been upset with Dhankhar over multiple issues.