Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on sons Luv-Kush's absence from Sonakshi Sinha's wedding: Read

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in June this year. At the same time, Zaheer and Sonakshi's inter-faith marriage was also in a lot of controversy in which it was said that the actress's family was not happy with this marriage. Not only this, Sonakshi's brothers Luv and Kush did not attend her wedding. Meanwhile, now veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has broken his silence on the absence of his sons Luv and Kush at Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding.

Here's what Shatrughan Sinha said

During the conversation with Lehren Retro, Shatrughan Sinha refused to reveal the reason why his sons did not go to the wedding of Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal. However, he added "I will not complain. They are only human beings. They are probably still not that mature. I understand their pain and confusion. There is always a cultural reaction. Perhaps, if I were their age, I would have probably reacted the same way. But, here your maturity, seniority and experience play a role. So, my reaction was not as intense as my sons".

Shatrughan Sinha spoke on supporting daughter's inter-faith marriage

During the conversation, Shatrughan Sinha was asked if he supports his daughter's inter-faith marriage, he said, "Of course, I will support my daughter. I have no reason not to do so. It is their life and their marriage. If they are sure about each other, who are we to be against it? As a parent and father, it was my duty to support her. I have always been with her."

"I have always been with her and will continue to be. We talk a lot about women empowerment, how can it be wrong for her to choose her partner? It is not that she has done anything illegal. She was mature. I was enjoying her wedding parties. I was very happy to meet and greet people. Sonakshi and Zaheer looked very beautiful together. There was a great atmosphere there," the veteran actor added.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal kept their relationship a secret for many years before officially getting married in a private ceremony at the actress's Mumbai residence on June 23. Their registered marriage was followed by a reception attended by many Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Huma Qureshi, Rekha and Kajol.

