Drinking coffee daily can increase your lifespan by 2 years, know other health benefits

Millions of people start their day with coffee. If you get to drink a cup of strong coffee in the morning, your body becomes fresh. Coffee is the best drink to bring freshness to the body. A cup of coffee makes you feel energetic. Some people drink coffee several times a day. If you are also a coffee lover, then know that coffee not only enhances the taste but also increases age. Yes, new research has revealed that coffee drinkers can live 2 years longer than normal people. A report published in the journal Aging Research Reviews found that drinking coffee is beneficial for the body.

This research describes more than 2,000 bioactive compound properties found in coffee, which are beneficial for health. The research says that drinking coffee also reduces the risk of heart disease and many chronic diseases. The author involved in this research says that the world's population is ageing rapidly. Therefore, it is important to change the food and drink i.e. diet and include such things which help in living a long life.

Coffee cures chronic diseases

Research says that the role of coffee in healthy ageing has been overlooked, but drinking coffee can eliminate many chronic diseases. Drinking coffee can reduce the risk of heart disease, thinking and neuro-related problems and many other chronic diseases. Coffee helps in living a healthy life.

Benefits of drinking coffee

Coffee contains more than 2,000 potential bioactive compounds, including those that provide antioxidant and anti-inflammatory benefits, reduce neuroinflammation, and regulate insulin sensitivity. Coffee has 'anti-aging' properties. Drinking coffee helps keep the liver healthy. However, drinking too much coffee can also be harmful because it increases the amount of caffeine in the body.

