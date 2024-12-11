Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha passes Railways Amendment Bill, Ashwini Vaishnaw assures it won't lead to privatisation

Railways Amendment Bill 2024: Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Bill intends to amend the Railways Act of 1989 to enhance the powers of the Railway Board and improve operational efficiencies.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 16:11 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 16:25 IST
Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, Lok Sabha, Ashiwni Vaishnaw, Railways Act 1989
Image Source : PTI Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaks in the Lok Sabha during the Winter session of Parliament

Railways Amendment Bill 2024: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday (December 11) passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The bill will amend Railway laws with the government assuring that it will not result in the privatisation of the national carrier.

The Bill was passed by a voice vote after debate which could not be held earlier due to frequent disruptions of House proceedings during the last week.

'Bill won't lead to privatisation'

Responding to a debate on the Railway Amendment bill, Railway Minister Ashiwni Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha said that some MPs have created a fake narrative that this bill will lead to privatisation of Railways. "Their (opposition) fake narrative on Constitution has failed... now this will also fall flat," he asserted.

"A few members have said the Bill will lead to privatisation of railways, an attempt has been made to set a fake narrative. I want to appeal to them with all sincerity not to do this, their one fake narrative about the Constitution has already failed," Vaishnaw said.

The Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024 which seeks to enhance the functioning and independence of the Railway Board, was introduced in the Lok Sabha during the previous Parliament session.

(With PTI inputs)

Also Read: Rajya Sabha Chairman's conduct in House harmed country's dignity: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge | LIVE

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi, leading Congress protests, gives rose and Tiranga to Rajnath Singh: Watch

 

