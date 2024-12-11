Wednesday, December 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 11, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 11, 2024

An FIR has been filed against four people in connection with the suicide of a 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, Atul Subhash, who died by suicide in Bengaluru, accusing his wife, her family members, and a judge of harassment, extortion, and corruption.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 11, 2024 20:15 IST, Updated : Dec 11, 2024 20:33 IST
Aaj Ki Baat, bengaluru techie suicide, fir filed against techie wife on suicide abetment charge, raj
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Bengaluru Police files FIR against wife on suicide abetment charge after AI techie Atul Subhash commits suicide before recording video complaining harassment

  • Congress, DMK, SP, RJD, TMC, other opposition MPs allege, Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar “is working as government spokesman and acting as headmaster”, Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day after uproar

  • Bandh in Parbhani, Maharashtra, turns violent with stone pelting, arson, after replica of the Constitution was vandalised

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement