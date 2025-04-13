Karnataka shocker: Minor girl strangled to death for resisting 'sexual assault' attempt | Video Karnataka shocker: Some pictures of the accused were captured in a CCTV camera. A case has been registered in this regard at the Ashoknagar police station.

A shocking and shameful incident came to light in Karnataka's Hubballi on Sunday (April 13) involving a labourer from Bihar who allegedly attempted to 'sexually assault' a five-year-old girl and later strangulated her to death for resisting his advances. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Ashokanagar police station in Hubballi. According to the police report, the accused took the girl to a shed and attempted to assault her. When the girl screamed for help, locals rushed towards the spot.

Upon noticing the approaching people, the accused allegedly murdered the girl to death and managed to escape. Police Commissioner N Shashikumar today stated that the girl's parents were from Koppal. Her father works as a painter, and her mother is employed as a maid. A complaint has been filed regarding the assault on the girl, and an investigation is underway to determine if she was sexually assaulted, he said.

He further stated the mother had taken the victim with her to work. While she was working, the accused allegedly took the girl away. Later, the girl's body was discovered in a shed. It is yet to be determined if the girl was sexually assaulted, an official said, adding that a medical examination will ascertain the facts. The Police Commissioner stated that they would receive a formal complaint from the parents and initiate strict action.

Pralhad Joshi on Hubballi girl murder case

Reacting to the incident, Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi stated that he had just learned about it. "The government should focus on the law and order system in the state. Strict action should be initiated." Preventive measures will have to be taken, and the guilty must be punished without any mercy. Those involved in this must also be booked. I condemn this incident," Pralhad Joshi added.

Meanwhile, the girl's parents staged a protest in front of the Ashokanagar police station, condemning the incident and demanding strict action against the perpetrator. Police Commissioner Shashikumar personally spoke to the protestors and assured them that stringent action would be taken. Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused youth is from Bihar. The police have launched a hunt for the accused.

The local people also gheraoed the Ashoknagar police station in this regard and demanded that the accused be arrested and given severe punishment. People alleged that the contractors are bringing workers from other states for work without checking their background, due to which such incidents are happening. Expressing their anger, they said that strict action should be taken against such contractors and the police should also get information about the people coming from outside the state.