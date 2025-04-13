90's most expensive film featuring Amitabh Bachchan flopped at box office ending actress's career Despite a star-studded cast and heavy visual effects, the film could not attract audiences during its theatrical run. The film earned only Rs 3.50 crore in India.

We often see small-budget films becoming big hits at the box office, which motivates the makers to spend heavily on its sequel. However, the other side of the industry is that makers spend big money but fail miserably. Films like Game Changer, Singham Again, Thugs of Hindustan, Adipurush, and Zero are some of the prime examples of this. Another big flop film has been added to this list, which was made on a huge budget but failed to make an impact and the makers suffered huge losses back in the 90's.

We are talking about India's most expensive film Ajooba, which was released in the 1990s. Starring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, the superhero fantasy was produced and directed by Shashi Kapoor, and co-produced by Soviet filmmaker Gennadi Vasilyev. Apart from Big B, the film featured actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sonam, Shammi Kapoor, Dara Singh, Saeed Jaffrey and Amrish Puri in pivotal roles.

Made at a budget of Rs 8 crore, Ajooba was the most expensive film in India in the 90s. After a string of flops, Amitabh Bachchan was expected to make a comeback with this bold action drama. However, it turned out to be a box office flop when it was released around Eid in April. Big B starrer was criticised for its directionless plot but was appreciated for its special visual effects and music.

Despite a star-studded cast and heavy visual effects, the film could not attract audiences during its theatrical run. The film earned only Rs 3.50 crore in India, even surpassing Prabhas' Adipurush, which earned Rs 393 crore against an estimated budget of Rs 700 crore.

Interestingly, Ajooba was a success in the Soviet Union, which was the last collaboration between Indian and Soviet industries. Russian actress Ariadna Shengelaya made her Bollywood debut with this film starring Amitabh Bachchan, but after its failure, she never worked in any Indian film again.

