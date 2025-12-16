Border 2 teaser out: Sunny Deol returns to the battlefield; Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh join war epic The teaser of Border 2 has been released, marking Sunny Deol’s powerful return to the battlefield in the much-anticipated war epic. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited teaser of Border 2 is finally out. Sunny Deol, who was a part of the first film in 1997, returns to the battlefield with a roar. Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty are the newest additions to the cast.

The teaser of Border 2 was released, coinciding with Vijay Diwas on December 16.

Border 2 teaser out

Sunny Deol roars in the first-ever teaser of Border 2. After sharing look posters of the lead cast, the makers have finally shared a glimpse of what's in store for the audience in January 2026. The film is based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistan war.

The teaser opens with Sunny Deol's narration with close-ups of the lead stars from the battlefield. He orders his soldiers to scream until it reaches the borders of Lahore. In the comments, fans already predicted that Border 2 is going to set the ball rolling for Bollywood's box office in 2026. Watch it here:

Earlier today, Ahan Shetty was clicked outside Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai ahead of Border 2 teaser release. Sunny Deol arrived at the Border 2 teaser launch in his character. He was accompanied by Varun Dhawan and Ahan Shetty. Take a look at his photo here:

(Image Source : VIRAL BHAYANI)Border 2 teaser launch

Border 2: Cast and crew

Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh, who has previously helmed films such as Jatt & Juliet 1 and 2 with Diljit Dosanjh and Kesari. The film is produced by JP Dutta and his daughter, Nidhi Dutta, who produced Border in 1997.

As for the cast, Border 2 stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles. The film also stars Sonam Bajwa, Paramvir Cheema, The Ba***ds of Bollywood actress Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and others.

What Sunny Deol once said about Border 2 taking so long to release

Sunny Deol, after the success of Gadar 2 in 2023, revealed why Border 2 took so long. Speaking at Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, the actor had said, ''Ye hum bahut pehle karne wale the, 2015 mein. Par phir meri picture nahi chali, toh log ghabra ke nahi banana chah rahe. Ab sab bol rahe hain humey karni hai. (We were supposed to start it in 2015. But then my film flopped, so filmmakers were scared to make it then. Now, everyone wants to make it)."

Border 2 releases on January 23, 2026, coinciding with the Republic Day weekend.

Also read: Sunny Deol's last video with Dharmendra resurfaces; late actor seen kissing son's forehead | Watch