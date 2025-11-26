Sunny Deol's last video with Dharmendra resurfaces; late actor seen kissing son's forehead | Watch A heartwarming video of Dharmendra kissing his son Sunny Deol’s forehead has resurfaced online following the veteran actor’s death on November 24. A prayer meet is likely to take place this week.

New Delhi:

Dharmendra died on November 24 at the age of 89. The actor passed away days before ringing in his 90th birthday on December 8. His sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, performed their father's last rites and have refrained from making a public appearance ever since. Amid this, an old video of Sunny with Dharmendra, probably one of their lasts on social media, has resurfaced online.

Dharmendra was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for about 10 days earlier this month. He was later brought back home. The actor passed away on Monday.

Also read: Dharmendra’s death at 89 leaves nation grieving, Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt post

Sunny Deol's last video with Dharmendra

Both Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol were extremely close to Dharmendra and would often share their photos and videos with heartwarming captions. One of Sunny Deol's last posts with his father was a video from one of their trips. The Border 2 actor was seen enjoying some time off with Dharmendra, who was sipping a hot beverage. In the video, the veteran actor was heard saying that he was thoroughly enjoying himself and that he would have missed it if he hadn't come. He also went on to kiss his son's forehead. "Missing you at shoot. Love u papa we need to do more such trips," wrote Sunny while posting the video on May 20 this year. Take a look:

In June too, on the occasion of Father's Day, Sunny Deol dropped pictures with Dharmendra and wrote a heartfelt wish. It could be read: "Happy Father’s Day, Papa Your strength, your love, and your endless guidance have shaped the man I am today. Proud to be your son — always walking in your footsteps. Love you forever. #FathersDay." Take a look:

Dharmendra once said Sunny Deol's birth was very lucky for him

A few years back, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol were guest judges on a reality show. There, the 89-year-old actor had said, "Chota tha, 6-8 mahine pe, hum Bombay aa gaye the. Ye kisi bade hospital mein nahi, gaon ki dai hoti hain na jo naaru kat-ti hain, waha paida hua tha. Jab ye paida huye tha toh sab kehte the 'Masterji [Dharmendra's father] ka ladka, masterji ki bahu, masterji ka beta'... jab ye paida hua toh sab kehte the masterji ka pota bohot khoobsurat hain (He was very young, about six to eight months old, when we came to Bombay. He wasn’t born in a big hospital - it was at a village midwife’s place, the kind who cuts the umbilical cord. When he was born, everyone used to say, “The teacher’s son, the teacher’s daughter-in-law, the teacher’s grandson…” When he was born, everyone said, 'The teacher’s grandson is very beautiful')."

He continued, "Gaon mein aisa riwaaz hota tha ki koi khoobsurat paida hota tha toh usko dekhne chale jaate the ladies. Usko dekhne aate the (In the village, there was a tradition - whenever a beautiful child was born, the women would go to see the baby. People would come just to see him)."

He further added, "Isiliye main ye kehta hoon, ke ye aaya toh bhagwan ne meri sunn li. Ye mere liye bohot lucky hain. Tabhi iska naam Sunny rakha, ye sooraj hain hamare liye (That’s why I always say, when he came into our lives, it felt like God had heard my prayers. He’s been very lucky for me. That’s why I named him Sunny — he’s like the sun for us)."

Dharmendra’s prayer is likely to take place this week

A source close to the Deol family told PTI, "A prayer meeting will be held in Dharmendra ji's memory by the end of this week." The family source further added, "The prayer meeting will be held here (in Mumbai), but the venue is yet to be decided." For the unversed, Dharmendra's last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans Seva crematorium in Juhu on Monday afternoon, in a private ceremony.

Also read: Dharmendra News Highlights: Sunny Deol's son collects grandfather's ashes; Ranbir-Alia visit family