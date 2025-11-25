Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Entertainment
  3. Dharmendra News Today LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol's son collects grandfather's ashes from Vile Parle crematorium

  Live Dharmendra News Today LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol's son collects grandfather's ashes from Vile Parle crematorium

Dharmendra’s passing has left Mumbai in quiet mourning. From late-night tributes to the morning rituals at Vile Parle crematorium, the Deol family and countless fans continue to gather, offering prayers, memories and love for the legendary actor.

Karan Deol was seen leaving the Vile Parle crematorium on Tuesday morning after collecting his grandfather Dharmendra’s ashes, a day after the veteran actor’s last rites were performed.
Karan Deol was seen leaving the Vile Parle crematorium on Tuesday morning after collecting his grandfather Dharmendra’s ashes, a day after the veteran actor’s last rites were performed. Image Source : Instagram/Dharmendra/PTI
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Dharmendra, fondly referred to as Bollywood's He-Man, died on November 24 at the age of 89. His last rites were performed at Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, along with other well-wishers, gathered to bid farewell to the veteran actor. President of India, PM Narendra Modi, along with several political dignitaries, condoled Dharmendra's death, calling it the 'end of an era'.

On Tuesday morning, November 25, Sunny Deol's elder son, Karan Deol, arrived at Vile Parle crematorium to collect the veteran actor's ashes. After completing all the rituals, he left for home with the ashes in an urn.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur and their children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajita Deol, as well as Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Dharmendra's prayer meet, updates from the Deol family and condolences from well-wishers.

 

Live updates :Dharmendra news today live updates

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 1:22 PM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra's throwback video goes viral

    Earlier this year, Dharmendra underwent an eye graft surgery. When paps noticed him with a bandaged eye, they had asked him about his health. The veteran actor had replied, "I am strong. Abhi bhi Dharmendra mein bahut dum hai. Abhi bhi jaan rakhta hoon. Meri aankh, eye graft (corneal transplantation) ho gayi hai. I am strong. (Dharmendra still has a lot of strength. I still have the spirit. My eye has undergone an eye graft, I am strong.)" He even added, "Love you, my audience and my fans".

  • 1:11 PM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Preity Zinta visited Deol family last night

    Preity Zinta, who started her acting career with Bobby Deol in Soldier, is extremely close to the family. She was clicked arriving at Dharmendra's Juhu bungalow last night.

  • 1:06 PM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    'Aap bahut yaad aayenge', says Jaideep Ahlawat

    Jaideep Ahlawat posted multiple photos with Dharmendra, seemingly from a shoot, and wrote, "Kuch nahi hai aisa jo keh paaunga. Bas Itna ki Aapne jo pyar diya Mujhe unn thode se dino main. Main vo Umar Bhar yaad rakhunga Sir. Aap bahut yaad aayenge. This World will Miss the one and only Jatt Yamla Pagla Deewana. RIP Dharam ji @aapkadharam."

  • 12:39 PM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Amitabh Bachchan pens heartbreaking note for Dharmendra

    Amitabh Bachchan, who was a close friend of Dharmendra, penned a heartbreaking note after attending his funeral on November 24. "Another valiant Giant has left us ..  left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound Dharam ji. The epitome of  greatness,  ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity. He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament, un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity underwent changes, not him, his smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession. The air about us swings vacant, a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus. Prayers (sic)," read Big B's X post.

  • 12:35 PM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra's ashes collected by grandson

    Sunny Deol's elder son, Karan Deol, arrived at the crematorium around 8:30 am on November 25 to collect Dharmendra's ashes. He was accompanied by a priest. After completing all the rituals, Karan Deol left for home in Juhu with the ashes in an urn.

  • 12:32 PM (IST)Nov 25, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra passed away on November 24

    Dharmendra passed away due to age-related ailments. The veteran actor was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month. After remaining in the hospital for about 10 days, he was brought back home for treatment. However, he breathed his last on Monday.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment
Dharmendra
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\