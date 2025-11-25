Live Dharmendra News Today LIVE Updates: Sunny Deol's son collects grandfather's ashes from Vile Parle crematorium Dharmendra’s passing has left Mumbai in quiet mourning. From late-night tributes to the morning rituals at Vile Parle crematorium, the Deol family and countless fans continue to gather, offering prayers, memories and love for the legendary actor.

New Delhi:

Dharmendra, fondly referred to as Bollywood's He-Man, died on November 24 at the age of 89. His last rites were performed at Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. Several celebrities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Ranveer Singh, along with other well-wishers, gathered to bid farewell to the veteran actor. President of India, PM Narendra Modi, along with several political dignitaries, condoled Dharmendra's death, calling it the 'end of an era'.

On Tuesday morning, November 25, Sunny Deol's elder son, Karan Deol, arrived at Vile Parle crematorium to collect the veteran actor's ashes. After completing all the rituals, he left for home with the ashes in an urn.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife, Prakash Kaur and their children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajita Deol, as well as Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on Dharmendra's prayer meet, updates from the Deol family and condolences from well-wishers.