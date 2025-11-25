Dharmendra’s death at 89 leaves nation grieving, Amitabh Bachchan shares heartfelt post Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89. The He-Man of Bollywood's death has shocked the entire industry and millions of fans across the country and abroad. Amitabh Bachchan shared a X post, remembering the late actor.

New Delhi:

Veteran Bollywood actor and the film industry's true He-Man, Dharmendra, passed away at the age of 89. Dharmendra, who had been battling health issues for a long time, was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month after his health deteriorated. After treatment, his condition improved and he returned home.

However, on November 24, his health suddenly deteriorated again and by afternoon, he left his loved ones forever. The news of his passing has saddened the entire nation, the film industry, and millions of fans.

Amitabh Bachchan's emotional post

Yesterday, November 24, 2025, marked 50 years since the release of 'Sholay.' Amitabh Bachchan, who attended Dharmendra's funeral with his son Abhishek, tossed and turned throughout the night, mourning his friend. He posted on X at 2:30 am, expressing his grief over Dharmendra's passing.

'Another valiant Giant has left us .. left the arena .. leaving behind a silence with an unbearable sound Dharam ji. The epitome of greatness, ever linked not only for his renowned physical presence, but for the largeness of his heart , and its most endearing simplicity. He brought with him the earthiness of the village in Punjab he came from , and remained true to its temperament, un soiled throughout his glorious career , in a fraternity that witnessed changes every decade. The fraternity underwent changes, not him, his smile, his charm and his warmth, extending to all that came in his vicinity, a rarity in the profession. The air about us swings vacant, a vacuum that shall ever remain vacuus. Prayers,' read Big B's x post.

Nation grieves on Dharmendra's death

The news of Dharmendra's passing has left millions of fans, along with the entire film industry and entertainment world, in deep shock. It will take time to recover from this grief, because He-Man was not just a star; he was an era. His close friends and family are constantly sharing posts on social media, expressing their grief.

