Dharmendra dies at 89: Times when He-Man took to his Instagram to spread love and guidance | Watch Dharmendra passed away on Monday morning. His last rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. Several of his old videos of are rapidly going viral online, leaving fans emotional.

New Delhi:

Bollywood's veteran actor Dharmendra is no longer with us. The He-Man of Bollywood died on Monday at the age of 89. However, the actor may not be with us but his voice, his teachings and his way of life lives on.

For the ones who have visited Dharmendra's Instagram, would be aware that the actor loved sharing words on life on his social profile. Radiating love and guidance, several of Dharmendra's videos are now making people emotional. Instagram users were seen deeply moved by what Dharmendra's video about life, attachment, separation and human nature in his comment section.

Dharmendra's video goes viral

Dharmendra shared this video with a simple caption, 'Friends, you might like it.' But after listening to the video, fans are now saying, 'It seems as if Dharam ji explained the essence of life before leaving.'

In the video, Dharmendra says in a calm voice, 'No matter how big life becomes, no matter how much one achieves...in the end, one always leaves empty-handed. This world, these things, these accumulated happiness...all remain here. Yet, it is human nature to keep accumulating, money, name, fame, relationships...but in the end, nothing goes with one, except love and goodness.'

He often displayed a poetic style

It should be noted that Dharmendra often shared videos with his fans, discussing various aspects of life. He continued to teach people the meaning of life from his own perspective.

Dharmendra's funeral

Dharmendra's funeral was held on Monday at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Vile Parle. An ambulance was seen outside Dharmendra's home, causing a stir in the industry. His daughter Esha Deol, wife Hema Malini and several other celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan were seen outside the crematorium, sending palpitations racing. Shortly after, the news that no one wanted to hear arrived: Dharmendra has passed away.

