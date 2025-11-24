Advertisement
Dharmendra, Bollywood’s beloved ‘He-Man’, has died at 89. Sunny Deol performed the last rites while Amitabh Bachchan and top stars reached the crematorium to bid farewell. Follow this LIVE blog for updates, tributes and visuals from the final rites.

File photo: Sunny Deol with his father Dharmendra during an earlier outing. The veteran actor passed away at 89, and Sunny performed the last rites at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday.
File photo: Sunny Deol with his father Dharmendra during an earlier outing. The veteran actor passed away at 89, and Sunny performed the last rites at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. Image Source : Instagram/Sunny Deol
Written By: Anindita Mukhopadhyay
New Delhi:

Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’, passed away at 89 on Monday, November 24. The veteran actor had been battling age-related ailments and was admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month for over 10 days before being shifted back to his Juhu bungalow, where he spent his final days under medical care.

Family members and colleagues from the film industry have been arriving at his residence and the crematorium to pay their last respects. Sunny Deol performed the last rites this afternoon, while Amitabh Bachchan and other well-wishers gathered to bid farewell to the legendary star.

Dharmendra is survived by his first wife Prakash Kaur and their children, Sunny, Bobby, Vijeta and Ajita Deol, as well as Hema Malini and their daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol.

  • 2:22 PM (IST)Nov 24, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra cremation update: Sunny Deol performs last rites

    Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's elder son, performed his last rites.

  • 2:16 PM (IST)Nov 24, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Tributes pour in for Dharmendra: Karan Johar calls it the 'end of an era'

    Karan Johar offered his condolences to Dharmendra. He called it the "end of an era". Sharing a throwback photo of the late actor, the film producer wrote, "It is an end of an ERA….. a massive mega star… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence … he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema… defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history … but mostly he was the best human being… he was so loved by everyone in our industry …. He only had immense love and positivity for everyone … his blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe …. Today there is a gaping hole in our industry … a space that can never be filled by anyone … there will always be the one and only DHARAMJI… we love you kind Sir…. We will miss you so much…. The heavens are blessed today…. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you…. And my heart says with respect, reverence and love…. Abhi Na jao chodke…. Ke dil abhi bhara nahi……OM SHANTI."

     

  • 2:14 PM (IST)Nov 24, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra cremation update: Veteran actor's mortal remains reach crematorium

    The veteran actor's mortal remains have been taken to the crematorium.

  • 2:08 PM (IST)Nov 24, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Bollywood reacts to Dharmendra’s death: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek visit veteran actor

    Amitabh Bachchan, who was great friends with Dharmendra and had worked with him in Sholay, arrived to offer his condolences. He was accompanied by his son Abhishek Bachchan.

  • 2:03 PM (IST)Nov 24, 2025
    Posted by Anindita Mukhopadhyay

    Dharmendra death latest update: Veteran actor passes away

    Dharmendra passed away days ahead of his 90th birthday on December 8.

