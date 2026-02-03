Mitchell Marsh shuts down journalist for question over Pakistan boycotting India clash in T20 World Cup 2026 Australia captain Mitchell Marsh faced questions about Pakistan's boycott of the T20 World Cup clash against India and Bangladesh's withdrawal from the mega event. However, Marsh refused to comment on the matter, shutting down the Pakistani journalist.

Karachi:

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh faced some unexpected questions from a Pakistan journalist at the end of the third T20I against Pakistan in Karachi. He was asked about Pakistan boycotting the marquee clash against India in the T20 World Cup and also about Bangladesh's decision to pull out of the mega event citing security concerns. However, Marsh smartly dodged both questions, refusing to comment specifically on the matter.

Marsh made it clear that he is not the right person to comment on the matter and that Australia are focused on their campaign solely as they look to win the trophy for the second time. "I don't really have a comment on that at this point in time. You know, we're going to the World Cup to just focus on what we're doing, and we'll let that stuff take care of itself," Marsh said when asked about Pakistan government denying the permission for its cricket team to play against India in Colombo.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh's constant refusal to play in India citing security concerns has led to ICC replacing them with Scotland at the last moment in the T20 World Cup. When asked his opinion on the same, Marsh reiterated that Australia are going to win the World Cup and also stated that he trusted the people in place to keep the team safe in India and Sri Lanka.

"Yeah, I think the same goes for my previous answer, that we're going to the World Cup to try and win it, and we're solely focused on that. And as the Australian team, we trust the people who are in place to keep us safe, and that's all I'll say," the Aussie skipper said.

Australia land in Colombo for T20 World Cup

Meanwhile, Australia have landed in Colombo to take part in the T20 World Cup as they are scheduled to play all their group games in Sri Lanka. They will start their campaign against Ireland on February 11 and will then face Zimbabwe on February 13 as both matches will be played at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. They will then travel to Pallekele for matches against Sri Lanka and Oman on February 16 and 20 respectively.

