Did Australia's hectic schedule from August 2026 play a role in Pat Cummins missing T20 World Cup 2026?

Australia's Test captain Pat Cummins has admitted that the team's hectic international schedule from August 2026 was one of the reasons why he pulled out of the T20 World Cup. Ben Dwarshuis replaced him in the squad as Australia confirmed the development last week. There was a 'minor setback' in his recovery that led to him not risking his 'long-term health', given the recent issues with his back.

"It was really unfortunate. I feel pretty good, just a minor setback and just ran out of time really. I'll rest up for a few weeks and go from there. We knew after the [Adelaide] Test match we were going to need somewhere between four and eight weeks to let the bone settle right down before then building back up.

"Initially, we thought it might only be four weeks, because I was feeling really good, but just had a follow-up scan. They thought it probably needs another couple of weeks, so the timeline just became a bit too tight," Cummins said while speaking to AAP.

Australia's schedule from August 2026

Pat Cummins is likely to be fit for the Indian Premier League (IPL), where he will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad. When it comes to Australia, he will be involved in a lot of cricketing action from August 2026. Australia are set to host Bangladesh for two Test matches and then tour South Africa in September for the first time since 2018.

They will return home to host New Zealand in four Test matches and then will be on the road for the majority of 2027. Australia are scheduled to tour India for five Test matches and will play against England in the pink-ball Test in the 150th anniversary clash at the MCG. The Aussies will also look to defend the Ashes away from home and then will be action in the WTC Final at Lord's if they qualify. ODI World Cup is also scheduled to take place in the second half of 2027.

"We thought the first half of the year was a pretty good time to be conservative with the amount of cricket that's coming up. We'll get it right, then hopefully that will mean you won't have to worry about it, and you can just go out and play all those Test matches. Whereas, if you're not careful with it now and it flares up, you're chasing tail a bit," Cummins added.

