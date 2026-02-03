Why are India A and Sri Lanka A playing T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches? India A and Sri Lanka A are featuring in the T20 World Cup 2026 warm-up matches despite the fact that 20 teams are participating in the tournament. India A are playing two matches, even as they defeated USA on Monday, while Sri Lanka A are playing against Oman in their only warm-up clash.

New Delhi:

The much-awaited T20 World Cup is all set to get underway on February 7 in India and Sri Lanka. Ahead of the tournaments, teams are busy playing the warm-up matches that started on Monday (February 2). However, in a surprise move, ICC has allowed A teams from India and Sri Lanka to feature in warm-up clashes. The reason for this is that only two teams among 20 participating in the tournament are not playing any warm-up matches.

Sri Lanka and England are not featuring in any official warm-up match ahead of the T20 World Cup as the two teams are involved in a three-match T20I series that concludes today (February 3). Both teams will be starting their campaigns in the tournament proper on February 8 against Ireland and Nepal, respectively.

After playing a match today, they could've only featured in a warm-up game on February 5. Moreover, England's opening game against Nepal is at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and they would have to travel for the clash at a possible different venue as well. To avoid all the hassle, the two teams might have likely avoided taking part in warm-up matches.

How many matches are India A and Sri Lanka A playing?

The rest of the 18 teams are playing at least one warm-up game. Hence, to help the other teams warm up well ahead of the mega event, ICC seems to have allowed India A and Sri Lanka A play in the warm-up clashes.

India A played the USA and defeated them by 38 runs in Navi Mumbai on Monday, while they next play against Namibia in Bengaluru on February 5. As for Sri Lanka A, they are facing Oman today in Colombo at 1 PM IST, which is their only appearance.

Most of the associate nations are playing two warm-up matches, while the full-member teams will be involved in only one warm-up match. Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian team is scheduled to play only against South Africa on February 4 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, while their opening game in the World Cup is against the USA on February 7 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Also Read