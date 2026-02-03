T20 World Cup 2026: Italy rings warning bells for other teams with stunning win over Canada in warm-up clash Italy are playing the T20 World Cup for the first time and they have started their time in India on a high, beating Canada in their opening warm-up game. Italy are ranked 27th in the ICC rankings while Canada are in 19th place at the moment.

Chennai:

Italy could be playing the T20 World Cup for the first time in their cricketing history but they have already rung warning bells for teams in their group for the tournament. In the first warm-up game ahead of the mega event, the newcomers stunned higher-ranked Canada, defending 156 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being invited to bat first, Italy started well, thanks to the Mosca brothers, who scored 22 runs each and added 45 runs in 5.3 overs for the opening wicket. South African JJ Smuts then held on to the innings perfectly with a 49-run knock off 37 balls, while Australia-born Harry Manenti supported him well with an unbeaten 33 off 24 balls. Courtesy of these two players, Italy finished well on 156 runs for the loss of four wickets in their 20 overs.

Canada lose their way in second half of the chase

Canada started their chase well as openers, Yuvraj Samra and Dilpreet Bajwa, added 55 runs for the opening wicket in less than seven overs. They reached 100 in just 13.3 overs and seemed to be well on their way to gun down the target easily. But the Italy bowlers stuck to their task gamely and never let the opposition score easy boundaries.

Canada lost their way in the chase in the last five overs and could only reach 146 runs for the loss of six wickets, losing the game by 10 runs in the end. Apart from Jaspreet Singh, who conceded 20 runs in the only over he bowled, no other bowler was expensive for them.

Italy placed in Group C for T20 World Cup 2026

Italy are placed in Group C in the T20 World Cup and their win over Canada is a sign for other teams to not take them lightly. They will start their campaign against Scotland on February 9 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata before facing Nepal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on February 12. They will travel back to Kolkata for the last two group games against England and the West Indies on February 16 and 19 respectively.

