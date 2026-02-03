How much loss will it cause for no India-Pakistan game in T20 World Cup 2026? Check here The Pakistan government has directed its national team not to play its group-stage match against India in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match would result in a significant loss for the stakeholders, and the ICC could also take action against Pakistan for its actions.

New Delhi:

One of the most-lucrative cricket matches in a global tournament: India vs Pakistan is now under clouds of uncertainty as the Pakistani government has directed its team to boycott the Men in Blue in the league stage match in the upcoming T20 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan's participation in the tournament was already in limbo ever since the International Cricket Council (ICC) replaced Bangladesh with Scotland over the former's decision to not travel to India due to security concerns. Pakistan chairman Mohsin Naqvi had met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and had deferred their World Cup participation decision.

On Sunday, the Pakistan government announced that its team has been cleared to take part in the World Cup; however, it instructed the team 'shall not take field' against India in the group stage on February 15 at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. "The Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan grants approval to the Pakistan Cricket Team to participate in the ICC World T20 2026; however, the Pakistan Cricket Team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India," the government posted in a post on X.

The ICC has responded and has asked the PCB "to explore a mutually acceptable resolution" in the wake of the boycott. Now the ICC risk of losing millions of dollars if the match does not take place.

How much will it cost for a no India-Pakistan clash

As per a report in the news agency PTI, an India vs Pakistan match generates a staggering revenue of USD 250 million (over Rs 2200 crore). The host broadcaster would also incur big advertisement loss in the range of Rs 200 crore to Rs 250 crore as the clash offers up to Rs 40 lakh for a 10-second commercial slot.

A former ICC and PCB communications head, Sami-ul-Hasan Burney, summed up the magnitude of the money riding on just one game.

"As regards the sanctions or the losses, as I said, the one match is costing USD 250 million (everything accounted for, not just the broadcaster's loss). Pakistan's annual revenue is USD 35.5 million, so there is a big, big difference," he told PTI.

The Sydney Morning Herald, citing industry sources familiar with confidential negotiations, reported on the costs involved in a game that attracts an audience of more than one billion viewers. Each India–Pakistan match is estimated to be worth around USD 250 million.

ICC can take action against the PCB

As per reports, the ICC has stated that it has not received an official word from the PCB over their refusal for the India match. However, the ICC can take action against the PCB when it receives an official email. This can include sanctions on the PCB, and they are set to have to get a cut into their revenue from the tournament.

A report in PTI stated that the PCB could be ousted from the tournament, could face revenue sanctions, the ICC could deny NOC to active overseas players for the Pakistan Super League and also impact the WTC points. "The PCB hasn't yet officially informed ICC, but since there has been an official announcement, the ICC is expected to take some stringent actions. The ICC board will be meeting tomorrow (Monday) virtually and will decide whether Pakistan should be allowed to play in the tournament. In case they are allowed, there could be some strict punishment for PCB," an ICC Board source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

So what are the possible sanctions expected against the PCB? "Since they are in violation of a binding contract, the ICC's member boards could refuse to travel to Pakistan for the bilateral series. In case they play the bilateral series, there is every chance that the results will not impact the ICC rankings across formats. There remains a chance of Pakistan not being awarded any WTC points," the source added.

The ICC member boards have also signed agreements with the ICC, which would surely attract sanctions on the PCB. Also, the BCCI and the PCB had agreed to play their ICC matches at neutral venues, an agreement which the PCB will now breach, calling for another sanction.