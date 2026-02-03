Why will Team India have to travel to Sri Lanka despite Pakistan boycotting the clash in T20 World Cup 2026? Pakistan are set to boycott the marquee clash against India in the T20 World Cup. If they remain firm on their stand, the much-awaited clash, scheduled to take place on February 15. However, despite the boycott, Team India will have to travel to Sri Lanka. Here's why:

New Delhi:

Pakistan has confirmed that they will boycott the marquee clash against India on February 15 in the T20 World Cup 2026. The match is scheduled to take place at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, but if Pakistan remains firm on its stand of boycott, the 'mother of all clashes' will have to be cancelled. However, in the case of forfeiture, should the Indian team travel to Sri Lanka despite knowing that the match will not happen?

The answer is Yes. Pakistan are forfeiting the clash against India and giving away two points. To make sure they get those two points, Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, must travel to Sri Lanka and reach the venue for the match on time. India captain Suryakumar Yadav will have to walk out for the toss at the scheduled time and when Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha doesn't come out, the match referee will then award the match and the two points to India.

What will happen if Team India skips travelling to Sri Lanka, knowing that match is not happening?

If Team India skips travelling to Sri Lanka, knowing that the match will not happen, then the match referee will award a point each to both India and Pakistan. To get two points, it is mandatory for a team to reach the venue and also be available for the toss. Hence, according to a source, the Indian team will travel to Colombo for the clash and also train before the clash, like they do for every game.

Will Pakistan face any sanctions from the ICC for its decision?

For now, the International Cricket Council (ICC), in its official statement, has asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to reconsider the decision from their government as it affects the global cricket ecosystem. The world governing body has also threatened the PCB with significant implications on cricket in Pakistan, but hasn't announced any sanctions officially.

How will Pakistan's net run-rate be affected in case of forfeiture?

Apart from sanctions and financial losses, Pakistan's net run-rate will be massively affected if they boycott the India clash on February 15. As per the ICC playing conditions, the team refusing to take the field bears the consequences. Pakistan will not only lose the points but their net run-rate will also take a hit. In calculations, it will be taken into account that Pakistan batted for 20 overs and score 0 runs while nothing of sorts will happen with India as they were always ready to take the field and play the match.

Also Read