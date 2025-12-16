Aroop Biswas, West Bengal sports minister, offers to resign after chaos at Messi's event in Kolkata Aroop Biswas, West Bengal sports minister, has offered to resign from his post after the chaos that erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during day 1 of Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour. After the Argentine forward left the venue early, fans ended up vandalising the stadium.

West Bengal's Sports Minister Aroop Biswas has offered to resign from his post after chaos erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during Lionel Messi's GOAT India tour. It is worth noting that Biswas expressed his interest in resigning from his post after mismanagement at the Salt Lake Stadium during Messi’s visit resulted in chaos.

Interestingly, Messi was being hounded by the politicians and VIPs in Kolkata, due to which fans were unable to catch a glimpse of Messi. The same resulted in the fans being enraged, and vandalism at the venue as well. As a result of the chaos, Messi had to leave Kolkata earlier than scheduled. After the chaos, Aroop Biswas wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and expressed his desire to resign.

After the chaos at the venue, the West Bengal government initiated major administrative action. Furthermore, the officials also detained the main organiser of the event, Satadru Dutta. Due to the incident, the Director General of Police (DGP), West Bengal, Rajeev Kumar, was also served a show-cause notice by the government. Additionally, departmental proceedings have also begun against Aneesh Sarkar (IPS), Deputy Commissioner of Police, for negligence of duty.

Messi ended his tour after visiting Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi

Speaking of the Messi GOAT tour, after the incident in Kolkata, many fans were worried about the rest of the event and its smooth conduct. However, the rest of the tour was conducted smoothly.

After travelling to Kolkata, Messi went on to visit Hyderabad, where he met up with Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and played football with him at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. He then visited Mumbai on day 2 of his tour, meeting Sachin Tendulkar, Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn. He then ended his tour by visiting Delhi and greeting the fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

