Vaibhav Suryavanshi keeps up his form, smashes quickfire half century against Malaysia in U19 Asia Cup

Dubai:

The under-19 Asia Cup 2025 continues with India taking on Malaysia at the 7he Sevens Stadium, Dubai on December 16. The clash began with India coming in to bat first after losing the toss, and with back-to-back wins in their last two matches,

With the two sides taking on each other, many eyes were set upon star batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Coming on the back of a mammoth 171-run knock against the UAE and a score of five runs in his last game against Pakistan, many hoped to see another big knock from the 14-year-old.

The star batter did not disappoint. Opening the innings for India, Suryavanshi started as he meant to go on. Completing his half-century, the young star amassed 50 runs in 26 deliveries, hitting three sixes and five sixes in the process as well.

Abhigyan Kundu completes his ton

Speaking of the game between India and Malaysia, the clash saw India opening with the duo of Ayush Mhatre and Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Mhatre was sent packing on a score of 14 runs in seven deliveries, whereas Suryavanshi scored 50.

After the openers were sent back to the pavilion, the onus fell onto the shoulders of Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu. The two batters put forth an incredible performance, with Kundu completing his century as well. It is worth noting that India's under-19 team is currently top of their group in the tournament. The side kicked off the competition with a comfortable win against the UAE.

Furthermore, the side continued its campaign by taking on Pakistan in the next game and once more performed brilliantly, defeating them and getting to the top of their group in the Asia Cup. With a high score against Malaysia, India will hope for another good showing and their third win in a row.

