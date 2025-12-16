Mitchell Starc on course to surpass legendary England pacer in Ashes tally ahead of Adelaide clash With Australia set to take on England in the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, star pacer Mitchell Starc is all set to surpass legendary former England pacer James Anderson in the list of players with the most wickets in the Ashes.

Australia and England are all set to continue their ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series by taking on each other in the third Test. The two sides will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval for the third clash from December 17, and with the first two Tests won, Australia will hope to put in another good showing.

Ahead of the clash, star Aussie pacer Mitchell Starc is on his way to surpass Legendary former England pacer James Anderson in the list of players with the most Ashes wickets.

It is worth noting that with 24 Tests played in the Ashes series, Starc has taken 115 wickets to his name. On the other hand, Anderson, with 39 Tests to his name, took 117 wickets in the series throughout his career.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Anderson solidified his legacy for England through stellar performance throughout his career, and Starc surpassing him would prove to be a monumental moment in the Aussie pacer’s exceptional career.

Currently, Starc sits in joint ninth in the list of players with the most Ashes wickets, whereas Anderson sits in eighth place.

Australia announce playing XI for Adelaide Test

With the third Ashes Test set to kick off on December 17, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced their playing XI for the upcoming clash. In brilliant news for the side, skipper Pat Cummins officially makes his return to the playing XI, with Nathan Lyon returning as well.

Veteran batter Usman Khawaja has been left out of the playing XI, as the hosts will be continuing the opening combination of Travis Head and Jake Weatherald for the next game against England. Currently, Australia holds a 2-0 lead in the series, and they will be looking to end the matter with a third win.

