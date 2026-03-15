Rajya Sabha Elections 2026: Which parties stand to gain or lose? Check details here

New Delhi:

The biennial Rajya Sabha elections for 37 seats across 10 states- Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana- are scheduled for March 16 (Monday), with counting on the same day. These polls, triggered by terms expiring in April, offer the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) a chance to bolster its Upper House majority, currently over 130 seats, while the opposition INDIA bloc risks further erosion in key strongholds. Notifications began on February 26, nominations closed on March 5 and the entire process wraps by March 20.

BJP and NDA: Primed for gains in BJP-ruled states

The BJP stands to consolidate power in states like Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, and Chhattisgarh, where it holds legislative majorities, ensuring uncontested or easy wins for its nominees. In Maharashtra (7 seats), BJP's alliances with Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) give it a firm grip, in Assam (3 seats) and Chhattisgarh (2), similar dominance prevails. West Bengal's 5 seats could see BJP snatch the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s (CPM) lone seat, as BJP eyes expansion amid Trinamool Congress vulnerabilities- one seat already flipped with Mausam Noor's resignation back to Congress. Overall, NDA could net 4-6 extra seats, pushing its tally past 135 and easing legislative passage for bills like farm reforms.

INDIA bloc: Losses loom in fragmented assemblies

The opposition, holding 19 of the 37 seats, faces attrition- Trinamool Congress won 4 out of 5 seats unopposed; Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu (6 seats) and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha (4) hold steady but can't expand. In Bihar (5 seats), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Nitish Kumar's JD(U) ties may split gains evenly, costing INDIA marginally. Telangana (3 seats) and Himachal (2) offer slim pickings amid Congress woes. With BJP poaching crossovers, INDIA's projected loss of 3-5 seats could drop it below 90, weakening stalling tactics on contentious issues.

State-wise breakdown: Winners and losers at a glance

State Seats Key political parties Likely to gain Likely to lose Maharashtra 9 BJP, Shiv Sena, NCP BJP (5-6) NCP-SP (1) Tamil Nadu 6 DMK, AIADMK DMK (stable) None major West Bengal 5 TMC (4), CPM (1) BJP (1, CPM seat) TMC (2), CPM (1) Bihar 5 RJD, JD(U) NDA (3) INDIA (2) Odisha 4 BJD BJD (stable) None Assam 3 BJP BJP (all) Congress (0) Others (Total) 5 Mixed BJP/Haryana allies Regional parties

Upper house power shift