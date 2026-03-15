Indians at the Oscars: Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and others who stepped in as Academy Awards presenter

New Delhi:

The 98th edition of the Oscars, the most prominent and celebrated award in the film industry, will take place today, Sunday, March 15th. The event will take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. However, in India, the event can be watched from 4:30 AM on Monday, the 16th of March. Before the event begins, let's look at the Indian actors who have become presenters at the Oscars.

Indian talent has consistently managed to find a spot on one of the biggest stages in Hollywood, the Oscars. While over the years, a handful of Indian actors have come on stage to present awards at the ceremony, it symbolises the global reach of Indian cinema and talent.

Persis Khambatta - The First Indian to Present at the Oscars

One of the first Indian celebrities to present at the Oscars was the talented Persis Khambatta. While Khambatta is best known internationally for her role in the Star Trek: The Motion Picture franchise, she was a presenter at the 52nd Academy Awards.

It was a time when Indian representation in Hollywood was minimal, but Khambatta's appearance on the Oscar stage was a milestone in the journey of Indian actors making their mark globally.

Priyanka Chopra's return to the Oscar stage

Many years later, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was one of the most familiar Indian faces at the Oscars. Her first appearance was at the 88th Academy Awards, where she co-presented with Liev Schreiber. By then, Priyanka had already started to carve out a name for herself in the West with films and television shows like Quantico. Her look was the moment of pride for the Indian audience viewing the event worldwide.

A decade later, Priyanka is all set to make her return at the Oscars as a presenter once again at the 98th Academy Awards, thus further cementing her status as the most prominent Indian face in the world of entertainment.

Deepika Padukone's memorable 2023 moment

Recently, Deepika Padukone represented India at the 95th Academy Awards. She introduced the live show of the song Naatu Naatu from the blockbuster film RRR.

Her introduction of the show was widely seen and appreciated by audiences across the globe, especially as the song Naatu Naatu won the Oscar for Best Original Song. Her confident and composed style was appreciated by all her fans and the film fraternity as well.

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