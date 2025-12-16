Former India cricketer opens up on Rajasthan Royals' options ahead of IPL 2026 auction Former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and gave his take on the auction strategies of Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the latest edition of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 auction. The 10 franchises would look to put in their best bids as they aim to get the best players on their squad ahead of the 19th edition of the tournament, which is slated to begin in March 2026.

With the auction right around the corner, set to be held on December 16, former India cricketer Kris Srikkanth took centre stage and talked about the situation of the inaugural champions, Rajasthan Royals.

Srikkanth went on to talk about some of the players that Royals could target in the upcoming IPL auction. "Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been extraordinary since scoring that hundred against GT. He should actually be in the 15 for the T20 World Cup; he's playing at that level. Venkatesh Iyer or Rachin Ravindra might be good fits for them at No. 3,” Srikkanth said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Between Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Chahar, I'll go for Chahar. He's a brilliant leg-spinner. I won't go for Bishnoi, but maybe RR will go for him. Michael Bracewell will be an ideal fit for them, too. He'll be a good secondary spinner to Jadeja and fit in perfectly at No. 8," he stated.

Srikkanth also talked about LSG’s auction strategy

Furthermore, Srikkanth went on to give his take on the players that Lucknow Super Giants could target in the auction. "Nicholas Pooran has to bat at No. 3. He can't bat at 5. So even if they go for Venkatesh Iyer, he has to bat at 4 with Rishabh Pant at 5. They left Ravi Bishnoi, so in that spot, they can go for Rahul Chahar. Fast bowlers, they can go for Duffy or Nortje. They can try Matt Henry also. Ngidi is another one that they and almost all teams can go for. He's a much-improved bowler now," he said.

Also Read: