World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga set to be arrested over corruption charges; check details Former Sri Lanka cricketer and World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga is set to be arrested over corruption charges linked to his time as petroleum minister. His brother Dammika was arrested and was released on bail on December 16.

In a major development, former Sri Lanka skipper and World Cup winner Arjuna Ranatunga’s brother Dammika was arrested by Sri Lanka’s anti-graft commission.

After being arrested, he was later released on bail on December 16. The CIABOC (Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption) took centre stage and stated that Dammika was arrested for the wrong tendering procedure in the purchase of crude oil by state entity Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) in 2017, according to PTI.

Back in 2017, Dammika was the chairman of the CPC, and Arjuna Ranatunga was named as the second accused in the same case. The CIABOC also revealed that Dammika’s influence caused a loss of 800 million Sri Lankan rupees to CPC.

It is interesting to note that Arjuna Ranatunga could not be arrested in the case, as he is overseas. Notably, Rantunga was the Minister of Petroleum Industries when Dammika headed CPC. Unlike his brother, Dammika had brief appearances for Sri Lanka, having played two tests against Australia as an opener in 1989/90.

Arjuna Ranatunga’s career in numbers

Arjuna Ranatunga is undoubtedly one of the biggest names to come out of Sri Lanka cricket. Leading the side to their greatest ever cricketing triumph, the World Cup in 1996, Ranatunga garnered heaps of experience while playing for Sri Lanka.

Throughout his career, the former skipper played a total of 93 Test matches and 293 ODIs for the national team. In the 93 Tests, he amassed 5,105 runs to his name at an average of 35.69 runs, with four centuries to his name. Furthermore, in the 293 ODIs, he amassed 7,456 runs to his name. Maintaining an average of 35.84 runs and hitting four centuries in the ODI format as well.

