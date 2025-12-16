Pat Cummins returns as Australia announce playing XI for third Ashes Test Star Australia skipper Pat Cummins finally makes his return as Cricket Australia took centre stage to announce their playing XI for the third Test of the Ashes 2025-26 clash against England in Adelaide.

New Delhi:

Australia and England are all set to continue their ongoing Ashes 2025-26 series by taking on each other in the third Test of the series. The two sides will lock horns at the Adelaide Oval from December 16. Ahead of the marquee clash, Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced their playing XI for the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that Australia will have the services of skipper Pat Cummins available to them for the third Test. The star player missed the first two tests of the series due to a lumbar bone stress injury in his lower back. However, he finally makes his return for the third Test.

Nathan Lyon makes a return to the lineup as well. Furthermore, Usman Khawaja will not be a part of the team that will take on England in Adelaide. Travis Head and Jake Weatherald are expected to open the innings for the hosts once more.

Pat Cummins speaks on Khawaja’s absence

Furthermore, skipper Pat Cummins took centre stage and talked about the exclusion of Usman Khawaja. He opined that despite Khawaja missing the clash in Adelaide, his international career is not over.

"I think the selectors have been quite adamant we're picking a side each week. It doesn't necessarily mean it's got to be exactly the same team as the previous week. We do that with the bowlers," Cummins was quoted as saying by Cricket.com.au.

"One of Uzzie's great strengths is he scores runs at the top. He's scored runs in the middle. If we didn't think he'd be good enough to come straight in, then he wouldn't be here in the squad,” he added.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Josh Inglis, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

