Axar Patel ruled out for remainder of IND vs SA T20I series, BCCI names replacement Axar Patel missed out on playing in the third T20I between India and South Africa due to illness. The star all-rounder has now been ruled out for the remainder of the series, BCCI confirmed in a social media post.

New Delhi:

In a blow to the Indian team, star all-rounder Axar Patel has been ruled out for the remainder of the T20I series against South Africa due to illness. Axar had missed out on playing in the third T20I at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala.

"Team India allrounder, Axar Patel has been ruled out of the remaining two IDFC First Bank T20Is against South Africa due to illness. However, he is with the team in Lucknow where he will be further medically assessed," BCCI said in a statement on Monday.

Meanwhile, Shahbaz Ahmed has been named Axar's replacement for the remainder of the series. "The Men’s Selection Committee has named Shahbaz Ahmed as his replacement for the T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad," the statement added.

Axar missed out on playing in third T20I

Meanwhile, Axar had missed out on playing in the third T20I due to the same reason. He featured in both the first two matches but rested due to illness in the third T20I. India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav had revealed that Axar was out due to illness, while the BCCI had also confirmed the same at the start of the match in Dharamsala. "We’ve made two forced changes. Axar Patel misses out as he’s unwell, and Jasprit Bumrah misses out due to personal reasons back home. Harshit Rana comes in, and Kuldeep Yadav comes in," Surya had said after winning the toss during the third T20I.

India’s updated squad for the last two T20Is: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed