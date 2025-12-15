IPL 2026 auction: From time, stream to purse; all you need to know about bidding war The auctions for the Indian Premier League 2026 will take place on Tuesday, December 16, in Abu Dhabi. 10 teams will battle it out to stack their team with the players they want. Here is all you need to know about the IPL 2026 auction.

New Delhi:

The IPL 2026 auction is just hours away from now as the anticipation around how the teams may stack has hit the roof. With some franchises having released nearly 10 players or more, players are set to have new homes in the upcoming IPL season.

The likes of Andre Russell, Matheesha Pathirana, Venkatesh Iyer, Devon Conway, David Miller, Rachin Ravindra and Josh Inglis were among the big names who were released during the retention day.

The retentions are done, the scouting is done, and it is now time to build the squads for the upcoming seasons.

When will the auction take place?

The auction will be a one-day event on Tuesday, December 16. The bidding war will begin at 1 PM local time in Abu Dhabi, which is 2:30 PM IST.

How many players will be part of auction?

There were 350 players pruned from the initial 1355 names for the auction. Meanwhile, 19 players have been added to the list, including Abhimanyu Easwaran and Swastik Chikara, among others, which took the auction tally to 369.

How much purse each team has and what are total slots?

Following the retentions, Kolkata Knight Riders have the biggest purse in the auction list with Rs. 64.30 crore in their bag. They are followed by Chennai Super Kings (43.40 cr), Sunrisers Hyderabad (25.50 cr), Lucknow Super Giants (22.95 cr), Delhi Capitals (21.80 cr), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (16.40 cr), Rajasthan Royals (16.05 cr), Gujarat Titans (12.90 cr), Punjab Kings (11.50 cr) and Mumbai Indians (2.750 cr).

Meanwhile, a maximum of 77 slots can be filled during the mini-auction. KKR have the highest vacancies with 13 slots remaining, followed by SRH at 10. CSK and RR have nine slots remaining each, DC and RCB have eight. LSG can fill six slots, MI and GT can fill five each. PBKS have the fewest slots remaining in four.

Is there a marquee set?

No there is no marquee set as this is a mini-auction. Meanwhile, an accelerated round of auction will begin after the first 70 players are done.

IPL auction live streaming details

The IPL auction will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the auction will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.